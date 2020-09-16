Thunder Rosa joined Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted live session. The NWA World Women's Champion was asked a plethora of questions during the Q&A session, and one was about her experiences of working with Rey Mysterio in Lucha Underground.

Rosa admitted that she didn't recognize Rey Mysterio when she met him for the first time as he was unmasked. It was only after the usual introductions that Rosa realized that she had just met the WWE Legend.

Thunder Rosa says it was an honor to share the locker room with Rey Mysterio

When it came to working with Rey Mysterio, Thunder Rosa said that it was an honor to share the same locker room with the legendary wrestler. According to Rosa, Rey Mysterio was always approachable to the talent in Lucha Underground, and it was a great experience to pick the brains of one of the greatest luchadors of all time.

Rosa said that it was indeed a dream come true to see Rey Mysterio put together matches with the likes of Ricochet, Pentagon and Fenix.

Here's what Thunder Rosa revealed about working with Rey Mysterio:

"It was for me; it was an honor to share the locker room with Rey Mysterio. I remember the first time I met him; I didn't know who he was because he didn't have his mask on. He was like, 'Hi, my name is Oscar. Hi, you know, I'm, you know, Mellisa, it's nice to meet you'. And then he passed around, 'Oh, that was Rey Mysterio' (laughs). He was really accessible with all of us. Like if you have a question or you needed feedback, he'd be open to do it. He had tremendous matches with a lot of the talent there. Just to be able to be in the apron and watching him putting matches together with Ricochet, with Pentagon, with Fenix, it was like a dream come true. Who can say that they worked with Rey in a show like Lucha Underground?"

Thunder Rosa is currently the NWA World Women's Champion who also works for AEW as part of an inter-promotional deal between the two companies. During the latest edition of UnSKripted, Rosa also spoke about Dominik's debut, the rise of Becky Lynch, the AEW Women's division, the male stars she would like to face and more.