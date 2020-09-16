Thunder Rosa wants a match against Charlotte Flair (Exclusive) 

The latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSkripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone was graced by the presence of Thunder Rosa. The NWA World Women's Champion answered many interesting questions during the live Q&A session, including the incident about not recognizing Rey Mysterio when she met him for the first time.

Thunder Rosa was also asked about possibly facing Charlotte Flair in a match. The NWA Star said that she would take up the opportunity to wrestle the 12-time WWE Women's Champion in a heartbeat. Rosa also added that she considers Charlotte Flair to be one of the best performers in the world.

"Absolutely yes. She's one of the best in the world. Why not!"

Thunder Rosa on what made her want to become a wrestler

During the Q&A session, Thunder Rosa also revealed that her dream was never to be a pro wrestler, She attended a tryout to become a wrestler and ended up realizing that she likes the challenging nature of the job.

Rosa saw the potential of becoming an artist in professional wrestling, and the idea of being on TV was one of the main attractions. Thunder Rosa admitted that she always wanted to become a soap opera actress.

"It was never a dream of mine to become a pro wrestler. It's after I did the tryouts to become a wrestler, I was like, I think I can do this. It's very challenging. It's probably one of the most challenging things I'd do physically. Then I would say that after I would try MMA. But, I saw the potential of becoming an artist, and I always wanted to be an artist, you know, as a child. Now, it's coming to fruition; it's coming to reality. You know being on TV, I always wanted to be on TV. I wanted to do a soap opera, like actress and stuff. So now I'm a soap opera actress but in the ring."

Thunder Rosa is the reigning NWA World Women's Champion. She also competes in AEW as part of the inter-promotional deal between AEW and NWA. The 34-year-old star is considered to be one of the top female talents in the world, and a match against Charlotte Flair does sound like a compelling proposition. However, will Rosa ever make the jump to WWE in the future?