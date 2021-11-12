"A lot of people are fake" - Darby Allin comments on possible reason he's a fan favourite in AEW

Chris Van Vliet recently spoke to AEW star and former TNT Champion Darby Allin on his podcast. Allin, who will be in action tomorrow night at Full Gear, has become a fan favorite in AEW and was asked why he felt fans related to him so much.

Darby Allin said that unlike some others, with him, what you see is how he is in real life. He added that he was actually a lot 'crazier' outside the ring. He went on to say that wrestling was therapeutic to him and that it's something fans have noticed:

"Realness. A lot of people are fake, a lot of people play something on tv, but in reality they are the most boring thing, their personality is like watching paint dry. But with me I feel like it’s like 'Oh sh**, he’s legit'. What you see inside of the ring, I am even crazier on the outside. To me, wrestling is therapy, and the fans see that and take notice to that,' Allin admitted.

Darby Allin on advice he got from Tony Hawk

We all know that when Darby Allin is wrestling, he throws caution to the wind to entertain fans and puts his body on the line to try and pick up the win.

Allin was asked about his crazy wrestling style and how long he feels he can continue with it. Allin said that his body felt great and revealed some advice he got from skateboarding legend Tony Hawk:

"Yeah, I feel great and my body feels great. We all know that I am straight edge, but people don’t know all of the work that I put in to feel healthy. There is the stretching, the eating right and taking care of myself. Plus, I feel like I don’t give my body time to rest, I am either skateboarding or something active. That was the one thing that Tony Hawk told me, he’s like 54 and killing it on the skateboard scene still. He says ‘Just don’t stop. Because the moment that you take a break, that’s when everything starts to feel like sh**.’ So after I have this crazy match, I’ve got to go to the skatepark or I’ve got to swim or jump out of a helicopter, whatever I have to do," revealed Darby.

Darby Allin is set to face MJF at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view tomorrow night. It can turn out to be a potential show-stealer.

