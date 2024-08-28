Darby Allin ready to face 4-time WWE champion on one condition 

Darby Allin recently came out from a grueling battle against Jack Perry at All In in a losing effort. However, he is ready to take on former WWE Superstar Ricochet, but there is one condition.

The face-painted star was unsuccessful in capturing the AEW TNT Championship from the former Jungle Boy this past Sunday. On the same night, The One and Only who is a 4-time champion (1-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, 1-time United States Champion, 1-time Speed Champion, and 1-time NXT North American Champion) also made his debut.

Ricochet's arrival in AEW has been the talk of the town recently. Commenting on the subject in a recent interview with Metro UK, Allin stated that he would like to go one-on-one against Mr. High Fly but only if the latter is serious about the pro wrestling business:

“I’d like to wrestle with anybody that has a point to prove. So, yeah, if he has a point to prove, he’s got that chip on his shoulder, let’s do it. I don’t want to wrestle anybody that has this ego and they’re just gonna phone it in today. That’s when I get pissed off. You know, people that are just so ungrateful. I want to wrestle people that are grateful, and I want to wrestle people that have a chip on their shoulder.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

WWE personality comments on Ricochet landing in AEW

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, NXT commentator Booker T commented on Ricochet's arrival in AEW. He expressed his excitement to see him become a part of Tony Khan's roster:

“I’m glad to see Ricochet have a soft landing. The kid can work man. He’s definitely an extraordinary talent, definitely a next level talent. I just feel like he fits a whole lot better in the AEW system better than the WWE system," said Booker T.

In his debut match at All In, The Future of Flight participated in the Casino Gauntlet match, which saw Christian Cage merger as the victor. The former is set to make his Dynamite debut this week against Kyle Fletcher.

