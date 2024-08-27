Current WWE personality makes a bold claim about Ricochet after AEW All In debut

A WWE veteran recently reflected on Ricochet's surprising AEW debut at All In. The name in question is none other than NXT commentator Booker T.

During the Casino Gauntlet match at All In this Sunday, former WWE star Richochet made his shocking debut which made the crowd erupt. The One and Only shared the ring with some top names like Zack Sabre Jr., Kyle O'Reilly, Kazuchika Okada, and more in the match. However, he failed to earn a shot for the AEW World Championship. Ricochet will make his AEW Dynamite debut this week against Kyle Fletcher.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, former World Champion Booker T heaped praise on Ricochet and revealed that he's glad to see The One and Only land in a great position.

“I’m glad to see Ricochet have a soft landing. The kid can work man. He’s definitely an extraordinary talent, definitely a next level talent. I just feel like he fits a whole lot better in the AEW system better than the WWE system. But he got a chance to do the WWE thing and that’s one thing a lot of guys wonder about that haven’t gotten to do the WWE thing. The WrestleMania week and all that stuff."

He explained how Ricochet is seemingly focusing on getting paid and having great matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"He’s gotten the chance to experience that kind of stuff several times, so for him to actually move to the next level, it’s not as hard at all, because now for him, it’s all about getting paid, going out and having some good matches, and hopefully a stellar career at the end of the day." H/T:[Ringside News]

Booker T claims Ricochet will have creative freedom in AEW

In the same episode, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T explained how Ricochet will now have extraordinary matches and will not hesitate to do risky maneuvers. The veteran claimed that Tony Khan will allow The One and Only to go all out and wrestle the style he wishes to.

"I think for Ricochet to be able to have some of the outrageous matches that he possibly can have, that means going out there and just letting it hang out. That means you ask the boss, ‘What do you want me to do tonight?’ and the boss says, ‘Whatever you guys want to do’. That’s what he’s got now. So it’s gonna be an unlimited amount of stuff you can see from Ricochet now that you couldn’t see before.” H/T:[RingsideNews]

Ricochet can now have some dream matchups in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see who he feuds with starting from this week's AEW Dynamite.

