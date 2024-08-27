Ricochet reacts to being called a "former WWE guy" after joining AEW

Former WWE Superstar, Ricochet made his official AEW debut at All In 2024 this past Sunday. The high-flyer shocked fans with his surprise entry in the Casino Gauntlet Match. Since then, however, he's been dealing with a veritable wave of trolls on social media.

Former WWE stars and free agents are often bombarded by online trolls after joining All Elite Wrestling, but few of these talents have chosen to engage with these critics. However, Ricochet was trying to understand why some fans were angry, and he took to discussing the topic of his signing with users on X (fka Twitter).

One such discussion centered around the 35-year-old being called a "WWE guy." Some have taken offense to the label, as he was a major star in Lucha Underground, NJPW, and elsewhere before signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

When a fan pointed out that there was nothing wrong with calling AEW's newest signee an ex-WWE star, The One and Only responded, noting that it wasn't what was said but how it was said that mattered.

"It's not what you say, it's HOW you say it," he wrote.

Check out his Tweet below:

Ricochet retaliates after being accused of trashing AEW

Ricochet's debut at All In 2024 sent shockwaves not only through the internet wrestling community but also through AEW itself. Since his signing was announced, several top stars have dropped warnings to him, including Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson.

Meanwhile, Kyle Fletcher wasted no time in goading the 35-year-old, and the two traded jabs on social media. But when The One and Only claimed that more people had seen his WWE Speed matches than any of Fletcher's outings, a fan accused him of trashing his new company.

Another fan jumped to Ricochet's defense, but the high-flying star merely waved it off.

"Don't even try, man. People are just stupid. That's all," he wrote.

The 35-year-old has plenty of potential dream matches in AEW, and fans are eager to see him let loose in his new environment. Whether the company's newest signing can capture championship gold anytime soon remains to be seen.

