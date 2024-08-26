Ricochet responds after being accused of "trashing" AEW

Former WWE Superstar Ricochet made his anticipated AEW debut in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2024. The One And Only was reportedly entrant number 10, and his performance in the match was as immaculate as expected.

Interestingly, after the PPV concluded, AEW's X (Twitter) handle released a video featuring The Don Callis Family members (Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher). In the video, Callis challenged Ricochet to a singles match against Fletcher on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Additionally, the manager stated that it would give him immense happiness to crush the new All Elite Wrestling member's dreams with his boots.

Later, Ricochet and Fletcher traded verbal blows on the social media platform. The Australian native mocked the 35-year-old's matches on WWE Speed. In response, the former Speed Champion claimed that more people watched "Speed" matches than Fletcher's encounters. Following his loaded response, some AEW fans accused the erstwhile Prince Puma of "trashing" his new employers.

However, a fan came to the former RAW Superstar's defense and claimed that the latter intended to diss Fletcher, not the company. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion acknowledged the fan's comment but requested the latter to avoid entertaining "stupid'' people.

''Don't even try, man. People are just stupid. That's all,'' he wrote.

Bryan Danielson sends a warning to Ricochet

Bryan Danielson won the AEW World Championship for the first time at All In 2024, as The American Dragon prevailed over reigning champion Swerve Strickland in a thrilling Title vs. Career Match.

Interestingly, the legendary performer subtly warned The Future of Flight during the post-show media scrum. The newly crowned AEW World Champion urged the 35-year-old to step up his game if the latter wanted to ''stand out'' in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"If you wanna come to AEW, and you really wanna stand out, like Ricochet wants to come here, and he wants to stand out, right? It’s a high bar. It’s a high bar. So, you know you gotta step your game up,” he said.

It will be interesting to see if The American Dragon and The Highlight of The Night lock horns inside the squared circle in the coming months.

