Reported reason why Bryan Danielson won the AEW World Championship 

Last night at AEW All In, Bryan Danielson captured his first AEW World Championship in front of more than 50,000 people at Wembley Stadium. A report has just emerged mentioning a reason for him winning the title.

The American Dragon has been with the company since 2021, but he only ended up with a world title reign during the latter part of his career. At All In pay-per-view, he faced Swerve Strickland, who has been one of the more dominant stars on the roster for the past few months.

Fightful Select reported that Tony Khan has been pushing for Bryan Danielson to win the world title despite him turning down this idea for some time now. Eventually, he gave in, and the plan was to have him win the title at All In. They also reported that plans for this were made as early as April.

The report also noted that plans for Will Ospreay to be in the main event did not go through, as he could still main event All In in a different year. It was also mentioned that Danielson was indeed not in perfect condition heading into the match, similar to what has been reported by multiple sources recently.

Bryan Danielson addressed his immediate future earlier tonight

Bryan Danielson was present at the post-show media scrum after All In as he addressed his immediate future after becoming world champion. He mentioned that he hadn't given it any thought but might have an answer on AEW Dynamite in a few days, as he'll be around during the show.

With several major events coming up, he may have to defend his world title in most of them. It also remains to be seen how long he will keep this up, as he has still been contemplating retirement

"Honestly, I haven't thought about my future at all past tonight," Danielson said with a laugh. "So I don't know, I don't know what's gonna happen, but I'll be there in Champaign, Illinois [for Dynamite] on Wednesday, and between now and then, we'll figure it out, and I'm sure I'll have an announcement then."

Christian Cage is one star who currently holds a future world title opportunity, and he can use this at any time he wishes. It remains to be seen when this title match takes place, with All Out just around the corner.

