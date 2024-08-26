Ricochet trades barbs with multi-time champion immediately after joining AEW

Ricochet was revealed to be All-Elite just a few hours before and he has already got into a heated exchange with an AEW star. This star who has been a member of the Don Callis Family for quite some time now is also a former ROH World Television Champion. This is none other than Kyle Fletcher. He caught the eyes of many fans a couple of weeks ago after he went against MJF on Dynamite.

The One and Only made his AEW debut at All In Pay-Per-View recently. He was part of the Casino Gauntlet match and everyone in the Wembley Stadium went into a frenzy on seeing him make his entry.

Before Ricochet departed WWE, he was crowned the inaugural Speed Champion. After holding the title for a few days, he dropped the championship to Andrade and then was written off of TV after a brutal attack by Bron Breakker. He became a free agent in July 2024 and fans speculated that he would sign with AEW.

Trending

Following his blockbuster debut at Wembley Stadium, The Highlight of the Night received a huge challenge from a rising star. After All In, Don Callis called out Ricochet and challenged him to face Kyle Fletcher. Moments later, the duo took shots at each other on social media.

After the former Intercontinental Champion called Fletcher 'annoying,' and asked him not to drop him on his head, the latter clapped back at him by calling him Mr. Speed, taking a jab at his WWE run.

"You know all about 'brief,' Mr. Speed," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The One and Only then took a dig at him, claiming more people watched Speed matches than Kyle Fletchers'.

"Wait... Why is being a CHAMPION a bad thing?? Plus, I hate to say it but more people watch those matches than one of yours. But don't worry, I'll change that for you," he responded.

Expand Tweet

Will Ospreay tells Ricochet to earn International Championship opportunity

The Aerial Assasin reclaimed the International Championship at All In last night after he defeated MJF in a magnificent match.

While speaking in the post-media scrum, Will Ospreay stated that the former United States Champion would have to work for a shot at the International Championship.

"Man's gotta work for it, though. There is a long list of people that he's gonna have to beat before he can call out the International Champion," said Ospreay.

It will be interesting to see when will The One and Only square off against Will Ospreay in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.