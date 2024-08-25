Will Ospreay on former WWE Superstar Ricochet officially signing with AEW: "Man's gotta work for it"

After debuting tonight at AEW All In, Ricochet is officially All Elite. The former WWE Superstar made his first appearance for the Jacksonville-based promotion in the Casino Gauntlet Match at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, Will Ospreay managed to defeat MJF to capture the American Championship, which was thereafter rechristened the International title once again. Ospreay and Ricochet have a long and storied history, with their match at NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors 23 tournament in 2016 still being talked about to this day.

Now that The One and Only is in All Elite Wrestling, many fans are wondering when they might see him come face-to-face with his old friend and rival. Ospreay has heaped praise on the former WWE Superstar in the past, and he was asked about the signing at All In's post-show media scrum.

Will Ospreay said that if Ricochet wanted a shot at his International Championship, then the "Man's gotta work for it." He also referenced the long list of wrestlers who were in line ahead of the 35-year-old for his title.

"Man's gotta work for it, though. There is a long list of people that he's gonna have to beat before he can call out the International Champion," said Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin then recalled their legendary match in 2016 and teased a sequel:

"But honestly, I think it's been eight years since that Best of the Super Juniors match and we've both gone in our separate directions, we've both done well, but now he's under this microscope, and maybe just maybe, I called him out all those times just to see if he's got any bollocks," he added. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Will Ospreay is one of the top stars in AEW and will no doubt have challengers lined up for his International Championship. Whether Ricochet can win the right to challenge him soon remains to be seen.

