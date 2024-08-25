Bryan Danielson sends a warning to Ricochet about AEW signing after All In

Bryan Danielson has sent out a warning to AEW’s newest signing Ricochet after All In 2024 ended. This will come as a stark reality check for the high flyer.

Ricochet made his debut in the Casino Gauntlet Match and the crowd inside the Wembley Stadium went off. His first action was to go after Hangman Adam Page, who was taken aback after seeing the former WWE Superstar make his AEW debut.

Bryan Danielson, who is a locker room leader in AEW, sent out a message to Ricochet and warned him that the bar was very high in the Jacksonville-based promotion and that he knows that he has to step up his game. Speaking at the media scrum after the show, Danielson said:

“If you wanna come to AEW and you really wanna stand out, like Ricochet wants to come here, he wants to stand out, right? It’s a high bar. It’s a high bar. So, you know you gotta step your game up.”

Danielson will know all about raising the bar as he successfully won the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland in the main event at All In. It was a great moment for the American Dragon and one that he will cherish for a long time to come.

