Darby Allin retains his TNT Championship in the main event of AEW Dynamite

In the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin retained his TNT Championship in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere match against Matt Hardy to seemingly end their rivalry.

The early stages of the bout featured Hardy thoroughly dominating Allin with back-to-back chair shots. However, once the TNT Champion found his way back into the match, Hardy Family Office's Private Party, Butcher, and Blade appeared and unleashed a beatdown on Allin.

Soon enough, The Dark Order and Sting also came out and took down the heel stable, with The Icon single-handedly beating down both members of the Private Party.

AEW President Tony Khan also made a cameo appearance during the match when Hardy launched Allin into backstage equipment. In the end, it was the TNT Champion's resilience and daredevilry that ensured he retained his championship.

After setting up Hardy on the broadcast table, Allin climbed up the steel structure beside it and delivered a jaw-dropping Coffin Drop to secure the victory. Despite many being skeptical over Hardy performing in the main event of AEW Dynamite, the WWE legend put up a tremendous performance in the match.

What's next for TNT Champion Darby Allin in AEW?

Now that his rivalry with Hardy has seemingly culminated, Darby Allin is staring at a variety of challengers who would be yearning to get a shot at his TNT Championship.

Miro, who made his intentions clear going forward in AEW with or out without Kip Sabian in a backstage promo today, might be the best possible next contender for the title.

Considering how well Allin works with performers bigger in size than him, it wouldn't come as a surprise if a match between the two steals the show whenever it goes down.

Whom do you want to see TNT Championship Darby Allin face next in AEW? Will Miro step up to the occasion and challenge for the title? Sound off the comments section below.