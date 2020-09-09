Darby Allin reveals details about his injury on AEW

Darby Allin is known for his extreme style of wrestling. This has often resulted in him suffering injuries. Currently, Darby Allin is one of the top young prospects in AEW, but it had been reported earlier by Bryan Alvarez that Darby Allin had suffered an injury on AEW Dynamite.

Now, however, during an appearance on the Battleground podcast (h/t Fightful), Darby Allin revealed that he had suffered an injury on AEW Dynamite after all, but it had not been as serious as it had first appeared or was reported to be.

Darby Allin reveals details of his injury on AEW Dynamite

On the 22nd July episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin was facing down Brian Cage and Taz, who were in the ring, with his back to the entrance. He was blindsided by Ricky Starks, who ran in from behind and then knocked him down, straight into the ring ropes, and caused his head to suffer from whiplash.

Not the first time I got knocked the hell out.



But @starkmanjones it’ll be yer first time taking a thumbtack skateboard to the face. pic.twitter.com/bqgCwW02C0 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 23, 2020

At the time, Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live that Darby Allin had suffered a serious injury and that he had a concussion due to the spot.

However, Darby Allin recently appeared on Battleground podcast and talked about the spot. He said that from that moment he knew that he would have to go after Ricky Starks. When he went backstage, he got checked up by the medical staff and found that he had not suffered from a concussion, but from extreme whiplash.

"The moment that happened, I was like, 'Brian is on hold, I have to take care of Ricky.' That's what I've set out to do. When you enter yourself into somebody's business and almost end my career, with my neck snapping against the ropes, there's a lot I have planned for Ricky. I went off into my own world. I sat in my car and was like, 'whoa, I got rocked.' Then, I went to the medical staff, talked to them, and I was good to go, no concussion, just extreme whiplash."

Next week, Darby Allin teamed up with Jon Moxley against Starks and Cage and was able to take out Ricky Starks, landing a thumbtack skateboard on his opponent's back.

At AEW All Out, Darby Allin took a serious bump as well, with him getting hit with a powerbomb, while inside a body bag filled with thumbtacks.