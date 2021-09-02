"I’m in this for myself" - Darby Allin makes his intentions clear for All Out

Darby Allin and CM Punk are on a collision course ahead of All Out on September 5 in Chicago. Ahead of their match in four days' time, Allin sent out a clear message to CM Punk about his intentions heading into the clash:

"I don’t give sh*t who Chicago cheers for Sunday I’m in this for myself."- Darby Allin tweeted.

You can check out Darby Allin's tweet HERE.

CM Punk was addressing the crowd and had a little self-doubt before his return to the ring at All Out. As the crowd chanted "You Still Got It," 2point0 and Daniel Garcia ambushed the Voice of the Voiceless and beat him down.

Sting and Darby Allin showed up to even the numbers game as all three men dropped their opponents with their signature moves. CM Punk hit the Go to Sleep for the first time in many, many years.

After the save, Sting took the mic and told CM Punk how he had been wanting to share a ring with him. CM Punk and Darby Allin stared each other down to close out the segment.

CM Punk and Darby Allin is one of the most anticipated matches of All Out

When CM Punk called out Darby Allin at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, the Chicago native acknowledged Allin's fearlessness and never-say-die attitude. However, Punk also said that fighting the Straight Edge Superstar in his hometown of Chicago is a step too far for anyone.

Much of the story around this All Out fight revolves around CM Punk's ability to remain intact and if he can hang around with the superstars of tomorrow, like Darby Allin. Of course, the Chicago crowd will be raucous for CM Punk but Allin has developed a great fan following for himself as well.

Are you looking forward to this potential all-time classic at All Out? Will CM Punk be able to prove that he's still got it or will the face-painted superstar emerge victorious? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun