Darby Allin shares personal update following AEW Dynamite; delivers a low blow to his "homeboy"

Darby Allin has made waves upon his recent return to AEW. On the other hand, the face-painted star also shared a personal life update that involved Allin using an in-ring move on someone at a public event.
In a series of Instagram stories shared by Allin, he and his father were seen at a concert event. The first video showed his father going on the stage to hype the audience, which Allin appreciated with a message.
"Having my dad warm the crowd up."
In the follow-up clip, Allin decided to pull a friendly sneak attack. As his father and a couple of others were watching the show, the former AEW TNT Champion ran towards them and delivered a low blow to an unidentified person.
"surprise low blow to the homeboy."
Darby Allin was in touch with his former AEW partner during his hiatus
Darby Allin returned to AEW from a lengthy hiatus at the premier event, All In Texas. He was on a travel expedition and successfully climbed to the top of Mount Everest. His former partner and legendary star, Sting, revealed that Allin was in contact with him throughout his entire trip and showed him scenic views from the mountains.
"Well, I mean I’m not surprised that he made it there and back, although anything can happen on that mountain. Darby Allin, if anyone can do it, Darby Allin is going to pull it off for sure. He was in contact with me the whole trip. He was up there, he gave me a video of him at the top of the mountain, which I’m not going to say anything about quite yet, but yeah, he didn’t have any oxygen on when he gave me that and but he showed me a panoramic view from the very top of the world and it was just like crystal clear. It looked like he was you know snow skiing or something, but no, this is way beyond that obviously."
With the former AEW World Tag Team Champion back in the mix, it will be interesting to see his run, which could possibly take him to unprecedented heights.
