Darby Allin shows off his new head tattoo amid AEW hiatus

Darby Allin has been away from in-ring action since March 13, 2024. Amid his absence from the squared circle, he got a new tattoo on his head.

The last time the 31-year-old star was seen in action was on AEW Dynamite: Big Business, which took place at TD Garden in Boston on March 13. On the show, he lost to Jay White in a one-on-one match.

On his Instagram Story, the former TNT Champion shared a video of himself, displaying his new head tattoo. Allin got a withered tree inked on the side of his head. The tattoo extends to his neck.

Check out a picture of Allin's new ink below.

Allin's new tattoo [Screenshot from star's Instagram Story]

How did Darby Allin get injured?

Darby Allin sustained a broken foot on AEW Dynamite: Big Business during his match against Jay White. A few weeks later, he was involved in an accident. The former TNT Champion was hit by a bus while crossing a street in New York City and he broke his nose.

During an interview with The Daly Migs Show on 99.9 KISW in Seattle last week, the face-painted star revealed that he got hit by a bus while trying to save his friend, Raymond Pettibon, a contemporary artist.

Allin said that he and his 66-year-old friend were crossing the street and a bus started coming their way. Pettibon couldn't walk fast enough but Allin tried his best to save him. In doing so, the AEW star was hit by the vehicle. Luckily, the bus was not moving at a high speed.

Darby Allin's injury will keep him out of action for a while. It will be interesting to see what he will do in AEW upon his comeback.

