Darby Allin speaks after surprise AEW return, issues baffling health update

Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin made his blockbuster return on the latest episode of Dynamite and interacted with fans after the show. He also provided a health update after sustaining multiple injuries over the past couple of months.

Darby Allin went on hiatus from AEW TV after his match against Jay White on Dynamite: Big Business in March 2024. He was gearing up to climb Mount Everest but a foot injury halted his plans. Later, Allin revealed he got hit by a bus and suffered a broken nose.

On this week's Dynamite, the 31-year-old star made his surprise return to assist Team AEW against The Elite. He was announced as the fourth member of the babyface squad after Eddie Kingston was ruled out of the Anarchy in the Arena match against The Elite at Double or Nothing 2024.

After the program went off the air, Bryan Danielson, FTR, and Allin interacted with the fans in the arena. The former TNT Champion revealed that he returned to defend AEW's honor despite not being completely healthy.

"What a crazy few months! I thought the worst happened when I broke my foot. Then I was in New York and I got hit by a bus. As you can see I am not a hundred percent, I still got a little bit of a limp, I got a nose brace on, but I am going to Anarchy in the Arena because I want to defend AEW's honor," said Allin. [7:18 - 7:42]

Darby Allin detailed being hit by a bus

Amid his AEW absence, Darby Allin was hit by a bus in New York while crossing a street.

On The Daily Migs Show, Allin disclosed that was trying to save his friend, Raymond Pettibon, when the bus hit him.

"It wasn't going that (...) it might've been going like eight to ten mph, so it wasn't anything like 30mph, but as I was pushing him out of the way, the side of the bus window (...) my face bounced off of it. So, you could say I saved Raymond Pettibon's life. [Host: You're a hero!] I am a hero."

Allin will team up with Bryan Danielson and FTR to take on Jack Perry, The Young Bucks, and Kazuchika Okada on May 26. It remains to be seen which team will reign supreme at Double or Nothing.

