Darby Allin teases potential involvement at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Darby Allin seemingly teased on social media that he will be involved at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Sunday.

The former TNT Champion's last bout was on the May 11 episode of AEW Dynamite against Jeff Hardy in an "anything goes" match. The Charismatic Enigma pulled up a crucifix pin over the 29-year old to advance to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament at that time.

Since then, Allin hasn't been involved in a match on either Dynamite or Rampage and suddenly disappeared. However, he revealed on Twitter that he has a "plan" for the upcoming pay-per-view on May 29.

"Trust me I got a plan heading into Sunday," Darby tweeted.

DARBY ALLIN @DarbyAllin Trust me I got a plan heading into Sunday. Trust me I got a plan heading into Sunday.

Whatever the plan may be, it will be interesting to see Allin get involved in the Las Vegas spectacle. As the event draws to a close, it remains to be seen if there will be changes to the match card and if it will involve the Seattle native.

Darby Allin wants to face The Young Bucks along with Sting

Darby Allin and Sting recently made an appearance on Steven's Wrestling Journey. During the interview, he said that having a match against The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) alongside Sting would be fantastic.

The 29-year old star added that he wants the match to happen to see what the "hype is all about." Allin said:

"I would say The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson). I would say The Young Bucks. Yeah, yeah. I don't know why. To be honest, there's something about them. I just want to check it out. I wanna see what the hype is all about."

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT



Probably. But still! Could you get a tag title match out of Young Bucks and Sting/Darby Allin? Would that be asking too much?Probably. But still! #AEWDoN Could you get a tag title match out of Young Bucks and Sting/Darby Allin? Would that be asking too much?Probably. But still! #AEWDoN https://t.co/oZckyBjtxr

As of right now, The Young Bucks are slated to face The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) at Double or Nothing 2022. However, it will be interesting to see if Sting and Darby Allin will be added to the mix, alluding to the plan that Allin tweeted.

