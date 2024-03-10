Darby Allin turning on Sting at AEW Revolution would have been a "full-circle" moment, says ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

A former WWE star believes Darby Allin should have turned heel on Sting at AEW Revolution. The star in question is former 24/7 Champion EC3.

The Icon Sting has been with Darby Allin ever since his debut for the company in 2020. The duo has put on some of the best tag matches in All Elite Wrestling history, which saw Sting doing some incredible spots even at the age of 64. The two recently captured the AEW World Tag Team Titles; however, they relinquished the belts after successfully retaining them against The Young Bucks in The Icon's retirement match at the Revolution PPV.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 explained how Darby Allin turning on Sting during his retirement storyline would have worked:

"I think there are two ways to look at that cuz obviously that takes guts and you might cause a giant rift where he just not go out and say his piece where maybe run to the other side of the show and say, 'How could they do that to Sting on the way out. They should've let him retire'. But Sting's legacy let's just not forget was he always trusted somebody a little too much and they always turned on him. So it kind of would have come full-circle if he were to turn on him." [From 07:22 to 07:56]

Eric Bischoff bashes Darby Allin's spot at AEW Revolution

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently addressed the controversial spot that Darby Allin did during Sting's retirement match at the Revolution.

During the match, Allin hit a Swanton Bomb from the top of the ladder onto a glass sheet at ringside. The move resulted in blood pouring out of his back from the deep cuts he suffered. The former TNT Champion received massive backlash for the spot from fans and veterans alike, including Eric Bischoff. This is what the former WWE RAW GM said on his 83 Weeks podcast:

"I'm not a fan of what Darby does. I don't think it's good for the business. I know people love watching it, everybody loves their, "Holy s**t" moments or a reason to chant "This is awesome," that's part of the experience and I get that. But, in the long run, I think it's too dangerous." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Darby Allin is currently planning to climb Mount Everest, which will keep him off of AEW TV for over two months. He is set to face Switchblade Jay White in a singles match at the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Big Business.

