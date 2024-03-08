WWE legend says he's not a fan of Darby Allin; slams him for AEW Revolution 2024 spot

Although AEW star Darby Allin is renowned for his fearlessness in the ring, his work has also gained criticism for being a little too dangerous. One of his vocal critics is Eric Bischoff, who recently stated that he wasn't a fan of Allin's work.

The former TNT Champion often partakes in death-defying stunts during his matches that leave crowds shocked. A prime example of this went down at AEW Revolution 2024, where he and Sting took on The Young Bucks. At one point during the bout, Allin jumped from the top of the ladder and came down, crashing into a pane of glass. The crowd went numb upon seeing the 31-year-old bleeding.

Expand Tweet

While Darby Allin got back on his feet and finished Sting's retirement match, it raised questions over the need to execute such dangerous spots. Eric Bischoff now shared his opinion about the infamous spot on his podcast, 83 Weeks.

Bischoff bluntly stated that he didn't admire Allin's in-ring work and added that the inclusion of such spots didn't bode well for the wrestling business.

"I'm not a fan of what Darby does. I don't think it's good for the business. I know people love watching it, everybody loves their, "Holy s**t" moments or a reason to chant "This is awesome," that's part of the experience and I get that. But, in the long run, I think it's too dangerous." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Darby Allin is set to take a hiatus from AEW

Though he came out mostly unscathed from AEW Revolution 2024, Darby Allin will be going on a hiatus from the company for very different reasons. During the pay-per-view's Media Scrum, Allin revealed he was soon leaving to climb Mount Everest, which was a long-time dream of his.

“I wanted to come here to let people know I was still alive. I was in the middle of getting stitched up, but I wanted to show everybody that the doctors are on top of it, I’m still breathing. I feel fine, and as long as Flair, Steamboat, Sting, the Bucks, everybody else feels fine, then we’re beautiful…I talked to the doctors. They gave me a doctor’s note to climb Mount Everest. I leave on March 27," Allin said.

Expand Tweet

However, before he embarks upon the journey to fulfill his dream, Darby Allin will take on Jay White at the Big Business edition of AEW Dynamite next week.

Do you think Allin should adopt a safer style in the ring? Let us know!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE