Former AEW champion set to go on a lengthy hiatus soon

A former AEW champion will be going on a lengthy hiatus soon. The star being discussed is Darby Allin.

Allin and Sting wrestled at Revolution 2024, defeating The Young Bucks and retaining their Tag Team titles. But with Sting retiring Tony Khan decided to vacate the belt, forcing the 31-year-old to relinquish his gold.

Khan’s decision to vacate the title aligns perfectly with Allin’s plans as he will be out of action for some time. Last year in September, the latter revealed that he would climb Mount Everest in 2024. At the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum, Allin disclosed that he would leave for his enthralling journey on March 27.

“I wanted to come here to let people know I was still alive. I was in the middle of getting stitched up, but I wanted to show everybody that the doctors are on top of it, I’m still breathing. I feel fine, and as long as Flair, Steamboat, Sting, the Bucks, everybody else feels fine, then we’re beautiful…I talked to the doctors. They gave me a doctor’s note to climb Mount Everest. I leave on March 27," Allin said.

When Darby made the announcement last year, he also disclosed that the climb would take around two months. Therefore, fans can expect not to see him on AEW shows for a couple of months.

AEW star Darby Allin is okay with dying during his Mt. Everest climb

During a conversation with Steve Migs, Allin spoke about the risk of climbing mountains. He stated that he didn't fear death and would be at peace if he died while pursuing his goal of climbing the highest mountain in the world.

“I legit have no fear and am totally at peace if I die at Mount Everest. That's why I'm like, 'Let me do that. Let me make history.' I feel there is only so much we can do in the confines of a wrestling show. I'm thinking outside the box. How do we get more random buzz for people who don't watch wrestling? If you see it on the news, 'pro wrestler climbs Mount Everest!'"

The two-time AEW TNT Champion is not only doing the climb for himself but also for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Allin stated that it would please him if his risky adventure attracted more eyeballs towards All Elite Wrestling. He also confessed his desire to become the first wrestler to climb Mt. Everest.

