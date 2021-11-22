Darby Allin wants to face two former WWE Superstars in AEW

Darby Allin recently expressed his desire to get in the ring with fellow AEW stars Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.

The two former WWE Superstars are amongst the best in-ring technicians in wrestling today. Given that they're currently working on Tony Khan's promotion, it has created an opportunity for AEW homegrown talents to fulfill their dream bouts, which once seemed a far-off possibility.

While speaking with PWinsider, Darby Allin stated that he's mainly looking towards having an on-screen program with Bryan and Cole. The former TNT Champion believes facing them would prove his ability to hang with the main event stars.

Allin added that he never backs down from any fight and that he vows to make every moment worth watching for fans:

"There's a bunch of people, but mainly Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, people like that, where it's kind of a test to show everyone that I can hang, and it's not just hang better than those guys. It's a fun challenge to get in there and show people what the hell I can do. I'm down to make the most out of anybody. Because, like I said earlier, Darby Allin against anyone is very much a wild matchup on paper. I thrive in showing that you can give me any situation and I'll make it a damn moment."

Darby Allin has emerged as one of the rising stars during the pandemic era. His reign with the TNT Championship intensified his character. Also, now that he's working with a legend like Sting, the sky is the limit for the 28-year old star.

What's next for Darby Allin in AEW?

Darby Allin recently came up short against MJF at the recently concluded AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. However, he picked up a momentum-gaining victory by defeating Billy Gunn on an episode of Rampage last week.

Initially, it seemed like a one-off thing with the WWE Hall of Famer. But, the events after the match suggest a prolonged feud between the two, also involving Sting.

Billy Gunn's ruthless attack on Sting last week gave fans a nostalgic moment. With Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite not too far away, the company can book a program around these men.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you make of Darby Allin's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Jeff Hardy teases a reunion with his brother Matt in AEW here

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who would you like to see Darby Allin face first? Adam Cole Bryan Danielson 0 votes so far