Darby Allin match announced for AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced Darby Allin will be in action next week on Dynamite against Daniel Garcia.

Following an impressive debut on #AEWDynamite last night, @GarciaWrestling claims @DarbyAllin was only able to pin him with help from @JonMoxley + @MadKing1981; Garcia has challenged Darby to a one-on-one match next Wednesday, & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked the match for Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/HYMOvaDAAd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

Darby Allin, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston took on the debuting trio of Daniel Garcia and 2.0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) at AEW Homecoming. Darby Allin picked up the win for his team following a Coffin Drop on Garcia.

Daniel Garcia accused Darby of piggybacking on his teammates to win and challenged him to a one-on-one match on AEW Dynamite next week. Tony Khan made it official shortly afterwards.

Darby Allin responded on his Twitter account, accepting the challenge:

"What I say a couple weeks ago there’s only one place to prove yer the best and that’s AEW. Let’s get after this s**t and show what ya got @GarciaWrestling," Darby Allin tweeted.

Daniel Garcia is a young, independent wrestler who has made sporadic appearances on Dark and Dark: Elevation.

I'm just going to give Daniel Garcia vs. Darby Allin match of the year in advance. https://t.co/ma3JycF5Js — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) August 5, 2021

He has a following of fans who are eager to see him in action in AEW and next Wednesday, he has another chance to impress against one of AEW's biggest names.

Darby Allin vs Daniel Garcia, and the complete card for next week's AEW Dynamite

Other than Darby Allin vs Daniel Garcia, there are other matches already announced for next week's show.

Dan Lambert will be on AEW Dynamite to address Lance Archer's attack on him a few weeks back. Nyla Rose and Kris Statlander seemed to have some conflicts during Allie vs Leyla Hirsch and they will battle it out next week.

Chris Jericho will take on Wardlow in the penultimate Labor of Jericho, with MJF being at ringside to make life tougher for Le Champion. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of the Dark Order will look to dethrone the Good Brothers in a title match for the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship.

Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson for the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Dan Lambert will be on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow (w/MJF at ringside) in the Fourth Labor of Jericho

Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

Join The Debrief this week with Jose G and Rico El Glorioso, as they broke down AEW Dynamite’s Homecoming edition and WWE NXT, with Cody Rhodes losing to Malakai Black, the third Labor of Jericho ending with the fourth introduced, Samoa Joe hunting Karrion Kross, Indi Hartwell leaving The Way to join Dexter Lumis even after a loss, and much more.

Check out the entire video below:

