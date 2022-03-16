Darius Martin sends a warning to the AEW tag team division

Darius Martin shared his thoughts on social media about his AEW return. He, along with his brother Dante, had a post-match interview on an episode of Dark earlier with Tony Schiavone.

Darius made his return from injury to All Elite Wrestling after a year of absence on the March 2, 2022 episode of Dynamite.

Martin reflected on his return to the company on the latest edition of AEW Dark and said that it was a homecoming to the company. He then sent out a warning to the tag team division, saying that watching Top Flight is a lot like getting knocked out.

"Watching us is a lot like getting knocked out..."

Top Flight beat the team of Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash on AEW Dark. The team got the win after Darius' deadlift German suplex followed by a high-bridge pin on Khash.

Darius Martin has had his fair share of injury issues in AEW

Darius Martin and Dante Martin signed with All Elite Wrestling on November 23, 2020 after a couple of appearances. The brothers, known as Top Flight, first appeared on AEW Dark in October 27, 2020 in a losing effort against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order.

They made their first AEW Dynamite appearance on November 18, 2020 and were defeated again, this time by The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson.

A few months later in February 2021, Darius suffered a torn ACL and was sidelined for a year. From there, his brother Dante took a leap in singles competition and even competed against Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship on the latest edition of Dynamite.

There was no timeline on Darius' return as he underwent surgery. However, on the episode of Dynamite preceding Revolution, he reunited with his brother Dante and competed in a tag team Battle Royal to challenge for the tag team championship.

Darius Martin and Matt Jackson were the final two remaining in the match. The Top Flight member put up a gutsy performance before being eliminated by Matt, who was assisted by the shenanigans of reDRagon.

Top Flight is certainly one of the most fascinating tag teams in AEW right now. With Darius Martin back, they will be in the reckoning for the tag team titles sooner rather than later.

