"My checks still say AEW" - Dark Order member provides a big update on his status with the promotion amid long absence

Colt Cabana recently shared an update about his current status with AEW amid his long absence from Tony Khan's company.

Cabana's last official match in the promotion was on the March 4th episode of Dark, where he and former talent Alan Angels (representing The Dark Order) lost to The Butcher and The Blade.

Last August, the 42-year-old competed at Gamescom 2022 in Germany, defeating Angelico and Christopher Daniels in singles matches. He also beat the duo in tag team action, with Evil Uno as his partner. The said matches took place to further promote the AEW: Fight Forever video game.

However, Cabana's name became the center of attraction last September 4 as he was the subject of CM Punk's verbal attack at the post-All Out media scrum. Punk shed light on issues with his former friend and emphatically stated that he doesn't care about him anymore.

On his Twitch channel, Cabana was asked about his long absence from All Elite shows like Dynamite and Rampage. The Dark Order member clarified that the company is still sending him paychecks.

"My checks still say AEW so I don’t know what to tell you," Cabana said.

The 42-year-old's last television appearance was on the November 24, 2021, episode of Dynamite, where he was beaten by another former WWE star, Bryan Danielson.

AEW star Colt Cabana has responded to CM Punk's remarks

Colt Cabana recently broke his silence about CM Punk's tirade on the post-All Out media scrum. In the said presser, the latter revealed that Cabana was "sharing his bank account with his mother."

During another Twitch stream, the 42-year-old sarcastically replied to The Second City Saint's comments by indicating that his brother also has a joint bank account with his mother too.

Colt's brother is Greg Colton, who once directed various episodes of Family Guy.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Colt Cabana: "My brother is the director of Family Guy. Look up his name. He also shares a bank account with my mother." Colt Cabana: "My brother is the director of Family Guy. Look up his name. He also shares a bank account with my mother." https://t.co/I0tWXD1wR1

For now, it will be interesting to see when Cabana gets featured in All Elite Wrestling again, especially on its regular television programming.

What are your thoughts on Colt Cabana's lack of TV time in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far