"Find a new bestie" – Dark Order member reacts to popular star's heel turn during Chris Jericho's match on AEW Dynamite

Dark Order's John Silver reacted to Anna Jay's shocking heel turn during the barbed wire-everywhere match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite.

Earlier in the main event, Jay emerged to seemingly stop her former best friend Tay Conti from assaulting Ruby Soho. However, it was a ruse as the 24-year-old reunited with Conti by attacking Soho. Jay lowered the shark cage, enabling the Jericho Appreciation Society members to break free.

Taking to Twitter, Silver was shocked to see his "bestie" embrace her dark side. For those unaware, Jay was a member of the Dark Order, with Silver being her closest acquaintance.

Check out Silver's reaction below:

John Silver @SilverNumber1 #AEWDynamite Maybe I should find a new bestie Maybe I should find a new bestie 😞#AEWDynamite

After her heel turn, it'd be interesting to see if Jay walks away from the Dark Order. The faction might require an explanation from her in the coming days.

Fans had different reactions to AEW star John Silver's grief over Anna Jay's heel turn

On the same platform, AEW fans shared interesting thoughts about Anna Jay's heel turn and John Silver's disheartening response.

One user was saddened when Jay became a villain on Evil Uno's birthday:

One fan thought Stu Grayson's departure prompted Jay to release her frustration:

Meanwhile, one fan agreed with Silver that the 24-year-old might not be trustworthy anymore:

LadyWinterSoldier @WinterS32810060 @SilverNumber1 You might...doesnt seem like she can be trusted anymore @SilverNumber1 You might...doesnt seem like she can be trusted anymore

Another user posted a famous scene from Being the Elite episode 273, asking why Jay did the unthinkable during Dynamite's main event:

Lastly, this fan had an interesting suggestion for combining the Dark Order with the Jericho Appreciation Society:

Joey @iOrdyh



JASDO or DOJAS? @SilverNumber1 Or combine Dark Order with JAS?JASDO or DOJAS? @SilverNumber1 Or combine Dark Order with JAS?JASDO or DOJAS?

Anna Jay's heel turn came out of nowhere. She's now reunited with Tay Conti, who, last week on Dynamite, told her to "make better career choices."

It'll be interesting to see if Jay's new attitude brings success to her career.

