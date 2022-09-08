Dark Order member shares a hilarious message about backstage investigation due to recent physical altercation

Dark Order member Evil Uno sent a hilarious message in regards to the recent backstage drama in AEW.

In the aftermath of the All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk took shots at AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. He also put former world champion Hangman Adam Page on notice.

This reportedly led to a backstage brawl between the two parties. Multiple AEW personnel has reportedly been suspended from the company, except Punk and his close friend, Ace Steel.

Taking to Twitter, Uno referenced the backstage incident with the following message:

"The investigation results are in: Evil Uno is se*y."

The same report has suggested that both Punk and Steel are likely to receive a suspension or will be let go from Tony Khan's promotion.

Interestingly enough, The Second City Saint became a two-time AEW World Champion at All Out.

Dark Order members were unable to win at All Out

At the recently concluded All Out pay-per-view, Dark Order members were unable to make history by becoming the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions.

In the tournament's final, faction members Alex Reynolds and John Silver teamed up with Hangman Adam Page in a six-man tag team match against The Elite.

Eventually, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks picked up the win and became the new AEW World Trios Champions. Hours later, the three men were involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune in NOW to #DarkOrder 's 10 is unable to compete in this FRIDAY's #AEW World Trios Tournament AEW Rampage Final due to injury. But, Andrade El Idolo seems to have his own plans for 10!Tune in NOW to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS #DarkOrder's 10 is unable to compete in this FRIDAY's #AEW World Trios Tournament AEW Rampage Final due to injury. But, Andrade El Idolo seems to have his own plans for 10!Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS https://t.co/AfozTieOjf

Dark Order members Evil Uno and Pres10 Vance could engage in a feud with Andrade El Idolo going forward. The former WWE star recently assaulted the two men backstage after offering them an opportunity to join La Faccion Ingobernable.

However, Uno rejected the offer, as it eventually led to Andrade and Jose The Assistant taking him out backstage. A match between the two teams could take place at some point down the road.

