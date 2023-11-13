Dark Order members spotted with former WWE Superstars after recent departure [Photo]

WWE has parted ways with a number of stars across 2023, but only a handful have ended up in AEW this year. Recently, The Dark Order has been spotted with one of the released names, prompting AEW jump speculations from fans.

While nowhere near the releases of 2020/2021, the Stamford-based promotion cut out a notable amount of stars from their roster. The Grizzled Young Veterans have a loyal fan following online, despite their WWE run fizzling out, but now many believe they are set for an AEW debut.

A picture of Dark Order's John Silver, Evil Uno, and Alex Reynolds alongside the Grizzled Young Veterans has begun to do the rounds on the internet. The duo have notably been very busy since leaving WWE, and naturally, with this picture, fans believe they could be the next Dark Order members.

The Dark Order has interestingly become heels in the past few months, and despite not being featured as much as they once were, perhaps their new attitude and the potential inclusion of the Grizzled Young Veterans could give them a much-needed edge on the roster.

Zack Gibson of the Grizzled Young Veterans welcomed a baby after departing from WWE

Zack Gibson and James Drake spent a significant amount of time in NXT UK and later in NXT. The men were also notably praised by Shawn Michaels, who is currently booking NXT.

While the two were reportedly unhappy within the Stamford-based promotion, parting ways with them was likely a difficult move for The Grizzled Young Veterans. Despite this, Zack Gibson experienced some happiness, when his daughter Robyn was born not too long after he and Drake left WWE.

Gibson has since posted many pictures of him holding his daughter, proving that he's able to be both a cult member and a doting father. Only time will tell whether the two men will end up in AEW or not, but based on their friendships with The Dark Order, this will likely come to fruition.

