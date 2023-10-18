33-year-old star welcomes baby 3 days after WWE exit

A former WWE Superstar who recently departed from the company has announced the arrival of his baby.

Rip Fowler, aka Zack Gibson, worked for World Wrestling Entertainment for about five years during 2018-2023. He spent about two years in NXT UK, followed by a three-year stint in NXT.

Zack Gibson and James Drake did well as a tag team on NXT UK and NXT as well. The duo had a brief stint with Schism in 2022-23 before making their exit from the company. Gibson recently announced the arrival of his baby, named Robyn.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels had big praise for the two stars

The Grizzled Young Veterans requested their WWE release earlier this year, but the same was denied by the promotion. While speaking with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Shawn Michaels opened up about Gibson and Drake and had massive praise for the duo.

"Obviously, obviously, I do. They were guys that clearly, I wanted to come over and bring over from the UK. I think they’re very talented. I absolutely understand. It’s one of the things that I tell everybody here. Do I want it to be here in the WWE for you to have your success? Absolutely. I can’t lie about that. Really, this is about, no matter who comes through these doors, help them to have success in this business as a whole," Shawn Michaels said. [H/T Fightful]

The Heartbreak Kid then said that he had a chat with them and told them that he wanted to put them in a major role. He also added that there is too much talent in them to simply waste or leave on the table. He finished off his statement by saying that he does not mind using them if they do not mind working.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community congratulates Zack Gibson on the arrival of his baby!

