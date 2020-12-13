Former WWE Superstar Darren Young, aka Fred Rosser, recently put up a tweet in response to fans regularly asking him about possibly going to AEW. Young revealed that he tried talking to the company about a possible contract, but was told no. Young stated that AEW has said no to him twice.

Darren Young further said that AEW was never his end goal, and it was always New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Check out the tweet below:

I get asked a lot why not @AEW? Well, I tried and I was told NOPE...NOT ☝🏼 but ✌🏼...besides AEW wasn’t my end goal it’s always been NJPW @njpw1972 🙏🏼 No matter what, don’t ever get overwhelmed and decide to throw in the towel. I’ve still got a lot of work to do! #blockthehate pic.twitter.com/IiT6IDK7K5 — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) December 12, 2020

Darren Young was once a mainstay in WWE

Fans might remember Darren Young as the unruly rookie who was affiliated with the Nexus, one of the most memorable factions in WWE history.

Young and other NXT Season 1 rookies attacked John Cena on an episode of RAW, back in 2010, and destroyed everything in their path. Darren Young was one of the few Nexus members who managed to secure a spot in WWE for years on end after the faction became history.

Darren Young later had a tag team stint with Titus O'Neil, with the duo dubbing themselves The Prime Time Players. He was released from WWE in late 2017.

Back in August, it was announced that Young had signed a contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Last year, Young revealed that he was interested in working in AEW, ROH, and NJPW, and had actually reached out to Brandi Rhodes.