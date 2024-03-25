"Date me," "Daddy" - Mariah May reacts to former WWE talent’s post

AEW star Mariah May has reacted in a very provocative way to a former WWE star’s post. May is currently Toni Storm’s understudy and accompanies her each time. The star under whose post Mariah commented is Harley Cameron.

Cameron took to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing in a black dress. Mariah May took the liberty to post not one but two very provocative replies under Cameron’s post.

In the first comment, she wrote, ‘Date me,’ and in the second comment, she referred to the former WWE star as ‘Daddy.’ It surely caught the attention of many fans, given the nature of the comment.

Check out the comments below:

Expand Tweet

It is not known how their relationship is outside the ring, but both the stars are on different sides of the company. May is with Toni Storm, while Harley Cameron is with Saraya.

Thunder Rosa sends a warning to Toni Storm and Mariah May

After being out with an injury for a long time, Thunder Rosa returned to All Elite Wrestling on the December 16, 2023, episode of Collision, and it looks like she wants to get back to the pinnacle once again. She took the first steps to achieve that by firing shots at the current AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, and Mariah May.

During her appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, she talked about getting back to the top of the women's division again. Rosa then sent a warning to Storm and May and called the latter as Toni’s cosplay friend.

"I think a lot of people forget that I left as a champion, and I literally was there all the time because people didn't see me. It's just crawling and scratching for what is yours again, and I'm going to do it again. I have an opportunity to face Toni Storm and her cosplay friend, Mariah May. They're in trouble because I don't have nothing to lose anymore. I'm coming, I'm coming hungry, I'm a little more violent than I was before, and I have a goal. My goal is not to look pretty and talk nonsense on TV; it's to handle business," said Thunder Rosa.

It will be interesting to see what comes of this statement and when she will get to have a match with Toni Storm.