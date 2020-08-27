Jungle Boy is one of the most compelling characters in AEW. His positioning in the company alongside Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt seems purposeful and are fan-favorites. His matches against Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho have been well received during his time in the company.

There are murmurs that Jungle Boy might be in line for a big push, but it's just that AEW is waiting for the right time. With that said, David Arquette believed that he could be a future AEW World Champion.

David Arquette believes Jungle Boy is a super talent

The former WCW World Champion sat down for an interview with Adam Wilbourn of WhatCulture.com to discuss his upcoming documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette. When the topic of Jungle Boy came up, he said:

"I think he could become a world champion. He's getting bigger too! He's still getting taller, he's literally still growing, it's amazing! I think he's a movie star as well, the kid's a super talent." He continued; "He's incredibly tough. Never smokes, never drinks. He's got his head on his shoulders, he's not consumed with the ego or crazy about girls...he's very focused...I can't wait to see what he does with his life."

It'll be interesting to see how AEW proceeds further with the development of Jungle Boy in the company. Considering that both he and MJF are in their mid-20s, it is conceivable to believe that most think they're the future of AEW. It'll be up to AEW to see when it is the right time to push him.