FTR's Dax Harwood makes bold claim after defeating WWE Hall of Famers

FTR have broken many boundaries as tag teams in modern pro-wrestling. Their most recent feat was taking on WWE Hall of Famers, The Rock 'n Roll Express.

Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton formed the team in 1980 and are still wrestling today at 63 and 65 years old, respectively. Morton announced the team's retirement from wrestling together and they are currently on the self-titled Rock 'n' Roll Express Farewell Tour.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were the first team that the Hall of Famers faced on their tour. The younger wrestlers emerged victorious after the match and Harwood took to Twitter to boldly claim themselves the greatest.

Gibson and Morton, like their fellow peer Sting, are still amazingly able to wrestle well into their sixties. Other sports see athletes retire far younger contrary to professional wrestling.

Wrestlers have always pushed the boundaries of the appropriate age to still be active in a sport. The Rock 'n Roll Express have officially pushed the age limit to 65.

FTR still respected the Rock 'n Roll Express even after defeating them

In an out-of-character moment, Dax Harwood broke character to praise the Rock & Roll Express even after defeating them.

Impressively, the retiring tag team have picked up 23 different tag team championships since 1980. In comparison, FTR have only won 7 different tag team championships since their formation in 2014.

While Harwood and Wheeler are still far from 63 and 65 years old, the two are clearly aiming for a similarly impressive career. Luckily for the two, they still have plenty of time.

Hopefully for the AEW team, just a little bit of experience rubbed off on them from the Hall of Famers. Perhaps 30 years from now, FTR will also face a young and upcoming tag team. Dax and Cash could even put them over like the Rock 'n Roll Express did for them this weekend.

