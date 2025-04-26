Dax Harwood breaks silence after shocking attack on WWE Hall of Famers

AEW's top tag team, FTR, has channeled a mean streak of late. They committed a heinous action by attacking two WWE legends on Dynamite, following which Harwood had a short message to deliver.
During the April 24, 2025, edition of AEW Dynamite, FTR was involved in an in-ring segment with WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson - The Rock' N Roll Express. However, it was clear that Harwood was trying to embarrass the legendary duo with his comments.
As Harwood rambled on, Ricky Morton stopped him in his tracks by grabbing him. As things got heated in the ring, FTR's new manager, Stokely Hatheway, stepped in and threw an FTR T-shirt in Ricky's face before Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler attacked the WWE legends.
Harwood delivered the exclamation point by delivering a piledriver to Morton and leaving the legends lying in the ring. Following the assault, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion took to his X to break his silence and blamed Ricky Morton for his actions.
"Ricky put his hands on me first."
Former WWE stars FTR have a fresh direction in AEW following a major event
At the AEW Dynasty PPV, FTR teamed up with their close ally, Cope, to battle The Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Titles. The alliance of the three former WWE stars came up short and led to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler launching a vicious assault on The Rated-R Superstar.
Cope has not been seen on AEW TV since then. Meanwhile, FTR's menacing antics have been on full display since the Dynasty pay-per-view. Moreover, the Living Legend Killers even got a new manager in Stokely Hatheway to give them a fresh direction in their careers.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been a celebrated tag team in several top promotions. However, fans have never seen this vicious side of them.
It will be interesting to see if it could lead to even greater success in professional wrestling for this duo.