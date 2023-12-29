Dax Harwood, Britt Baker, and many others react as a popular former WWE star announces his AEW exit

A former WWE Superstar who was signed with AEW since the first year of the promotion has announced his exit from the company and his fellow stars such as Dax Harwood and Britt Baker reacted to the news.

The former WWE star in question is Shawn Spears (FKA Tye Dillinger). Spears has been with AEW ever since the inception of the company back in 2019. He had some memorable moments in the promotion including his time in the popular Pinnacle faction under the leadership of MJF. He was giveb the nickname of "The Chairman".

However, Spears hasn't had a televised match in over a year since his last match on Dynamite. Shawn returned to indie wrestling in the meantime. Now, Shawn Spears is no longer a part of AEW. He decided to part ways with the promotion after his contract ran out recently.

Although Spears is no longer a member of the All Elite promotion, he still has some friends over there who gave him his flowers before leaving. All Elite stars who reacted to Spears' departure include Dax Harwood, Anthony Bowens, Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, and an ROH star Blake Christian.

Dax, Britt, Bowens, Nyla and Blake react to Shawn Spears departing from the promotion

What the former WWE star said about his AEW departure

After the news of former WWE star, Shawn Spears leaving Tony Khan's promotion broke, The Perfect 10 took Twitter to express gratitude towards the company for giving him the platform.

"What a wonderful time it has been. Thank you @AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development. This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time. Thank you to all, staff and talent alike for the memories ❤️ #10"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, 2024 is going to be an important year for Shawn Spears after his inevitable exit from the All Elite promotion. Only time will tell where the fans will see Spears in the near future.