Dax Harwood disagrees with AEW over greatest tag team match of all time

AEW got fans talking over the weekend. The company tweeted that the AEW Revolution between The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page is the greatest tag team match of all time. It's no surprise that some people don't agree with that.

Someone who disagrees with that assessment is a current member of the AEW roster, one-half of FTR, Dax Harwood. Earlier this afternoon on social media, Dax Harwood replied to AEW's tweet with a message. Simply stating:

"Lol. Toronto says hello."

For those unaware, Harwood is referring to the match from NXT TakeOver: Toronto in 2016. He and Cash Wheeler, formally known as The Revival, took on DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) in a two out of three falls match for the NXT Tag Team titles.

Did the greatest tag team match of all time happen at AEW Revolution?

The matches at both AEW Revolution and NXT TakeOver: Toronto are in the conversation to be the greatest tag team matches of all time. However, it's impossible to state definitively. There have been countless tag team contests all over the world for decades now.

The most important thing to know right now is that tag team wrestling is getting better with each passing year regardless of how it's currently being perceived in WWE.

For fans of tag team wrestling, can we all agree that we hope the greatest tag team match of all time hasn't happened yet?

The greatest tag team match of all time https://t.co/BC7fgJokrG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2021

What do you think is the greatest tag team match of all time? Did it happen at AEW Revolution, NXT TakeOver: Toronto, or somewhere else entirely? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.