Dax Harwood, Drake Maverick, and Eddie Edwards shower praise on AEW star

FTR's Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to praise injured AEW star, John Skyler. The former AEW Tag Team Champion appreciated Skyler for his in-ring work and for possessing the kind of skills which fans may never come to notice.

John Skyler mostly works on AEW: Dark, where he has impressed many with his technical abilities. Despite not being a pushed commodity, Skyler continues to appear in Tony Khan's promotion regularly.

Check out Dax Harwood's tweet -

He may never get his just due, but @TheJohnSkyler is a great professional wrestler. All the little things most fans will never even recognize, he has. A huge asset to our roster. #AEWDarkElevation — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 12, 2021

Along with Dax Harwood, IMPACT Wrestling's Eddie Edwards and NXT's Drake Maverick also seem to have noticed Skyler's work, as they replied to Harwood's tweet with more praise for the AEW star.

Check out more tweets below -

Hhhhhhhhell of a whhhhhhhorkerrrr — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) April 12, 2021

Agreed — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) April 13, 2021

Such praise coming from reputable names in the wrestling business bodes well for the 33-year old Skyler, as it may bring more attention to his work. Apart from working in AEW, Skyler has also worked as an enhancement talent for WWE in the past.

John Skyler reveals AEW paid him throughout his six-month injury period in 2020

In a recent interview with Post Wrestling, John Skyler revealed AEW was gracious enough to pay him every week during his injury period from June 2020 to January 2021.

Skyler further revealed AEW helped him recuperate, which allowed him to wrestle his first match since getting injured on AEW: Dark in January.

"You know, the world kinda [came] to a pause and everything kind of shut down, weren’t a lot of independents going on so AEW was gracious enough to continue to bring me back and pay me while I was injured. They paid me very well, every week there was a television taping and I got to work with their team of doctors. Doc. Sampson, Bryce [Ready], Brad, all those great guys that they have there on their medical team and they helped me rehab as well in Jacksonville so, they were great and I had my first match back-back in January when I was medically cleared against the Gunn Club and it’s kinda been off to the races since."

What do you think of John Skyler in AEW? Do you believe he deserves a bigger stage to showcase his talents? Sound off in the comments section below.