FTR's Dax Harwood explains why he slapped young AEW star during recent match

AEW star Dax Harwood has sent a warning to newcomer Lee Moriarty. On the recent edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, FTR faced a team of LSG and Moriarty.

Harwood started the bout by slapping the up-and-coming star and took to Twitter to explain his actions. Dax Harwood quoted a GIF of him slapping his opponent, as he mentioned that in North Carolina, the move is considered to be a sign of respect.

The FTR star also seemed confused as to why Moriarty got upset over something as such. Here's the tweet from Dax Harwood, as he explained his actions:

"In North Carolina, that’s a sign of respect. Not sure why Lee got so upset," read the tweet.

On this week's AEW Dark: Elevation, FTR were once again victorious. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions picked up the win after Moriarty had missed a springboard splash and Harwood went on to hit a vertical brainbuster for the win.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler - FTR- are still among the top tag teams in AEW

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR, have established themselves as one of the best tag teams in all of AEW right now. The duo recently competed against Sting and Darby Allin in a huge tag team match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

While FTR did end up losing the match, Harwood and Wheeler are always in the mix to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. They previously defeated the team of Kenny Omega and Hangman Page to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships and in doing so, it made them the first team to hold tag titles in both WWE and AEW.

FTR marked a few successful title defenses in AEW and eventually lost the belts to The Young Bucks at Full Gear 2020. Currently ranked #5 in the AEW tag team rankings, it remains to be seen what the promotion has in store for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

The duo are currently the primary tag team of the Pinnacle, a faction that also includes MJF, Shawn Spears, and Wardlow.

