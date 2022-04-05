"You are the true mark" - Dax Harwood of FTR slams former WCW announcer

Dax Harwood, one half of FTR, has hit back at former WCW announcer Mark Madden over comments comparing ROH's Supercard of Honor to WWE WrestleMania 38.

According to WWE, WrestleMania 38 drew over 156,000 fans (despite that number being confirmed to be significantly lower) across the two-day event. Meanwhile, ROH drew a much smaller crowd for Supercard of Honor. However, one point of discussion that can't be denied is the quality of FTR's match with The Briscoes for the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

The match has been heralded as one of the best of the entire weekend. Despite that praise, former WCW announcer Mark Madden said having the best match doesn't matter. This prompted a response from Dax Harwood; after Madden criticized AEW, he stood up for the company and called the latter "the true mark."

"Mark, I'm going to mute you after this, because I do have a small amount of respect for you, but to bury a 3 y/o old company, unsolicited, who is trying to just make professional wrestling better for fans & wrestlers shows you are the true mark. I just made my daughter breakfast," wrote Dax Harwood.

In his tweet, Harwood noted that AEW is trying to make wrestling better, both for the fans and the performers.

FTR will defend their newly won ROH Tag Team Championships this week on AEW Dynamite

By Friday night, FTR fans could look back at the week that was and potentially say that their match against The Briscoe Brothers was only the second-best match they had.

On Wednesday, Harwood and Wheeler will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships against long-time rivals The Young Bucks. This contest will be a rematch of their epic first encounter at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2020.

To add some extra spice to the match, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's AAA World Tag Team Championships will also be at stake, so the winner of the bout will walk away as double champions.

