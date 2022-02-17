"Something's got to change" — Dax Harwood of FTR makes a bold claim

Dax Harwood, one half of the popular tag team FTR, has taken to his Twitter account to voice his frustrations with the most recent AEW rankings.

All Elite Wrestling is a promotion where wins and losses matter; the more wins you get, the higher up the rankings you are likely to end up.

At the end of each year, the ratings reset, meaning that any work done over the previous 12 months will be eradicated, giving the opportunity for new stars to rise up the ranks early on in a year.

This is something that Dax Howard is not happy about at all, stating on his Twitter account that FTR are one of the best tag teams of the generation, and that not having them in the top five ranked tag teams in AEW must be changed.

One reason why FTR may not be in the rankings is their 2022 record of two wins and one loss.

That one defeat came on the February 9, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, where Dax Harwood and partner Cash Wheeler were defeated by Jon Moxley and CM Punk. By winning this match, the Chicago native was able to earn a rematch with FTR’s fellow Pinnacle member MJF.

The two stars are set to collide in a Dog Collar match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th.

Dax Harwood has a chance to rectify this in the next two weeks

It was announced on this week's episode of Dynamite that the tag team championship match for the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th will be a triple threat match.

The February 23 addition of dynamite will see a tag team Battle Royale to determine the first challengers for the tag titles, while the March 2 edition of Dynamite (the go-home show before Revolution) will host a casino tag team Battle Royale to determine the other contenders.

