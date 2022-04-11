"We never get the respect we deserve" - WWE legend's son is unhappy over Dax Harwood's recent tweet

Colten Gunn, son of WWE legend Billy Gunn, expressed his disappointment with Dax Harwood on social media when the latter posted a photo collage.

Harwood and his partner Cash Wheeler had an impressive week featuring in a series of title matches. They first won the ROH Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes at the Supercard of Honor XV on April 1, 2022, while holding the AAA Tag Team Championships as well.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, the 'Living Legends' put their AAA and ROH Tag Team Championships on the line against The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) in a rematch from Full Gear 2020. FTR won the bout by hitting the BTE Trigger and Big Rig on Matt Jackson.

On Twitter, Dax posted a series of photo highlights from their matches this year and thanked the fans for their support. Harwood intentionally left out the highlights of their match against the Gunn Club, much to the chagrin of Colten. The Gunn Club member replied that they never got the respect they deserved.

"I see you didn’t put pictures of the best match you had in this whole run…but we never get the respect we deserve," Gunn responded.

Check out the tweet below:

colten gunn @coltengunn Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR



Man, thank y’all for never giving up on us. It’s been a crazy couple of years.



Professional Wrestling is kinda cool. 2022, unequivocally, is the best year of my career; and it’s only April!Man, thank y’all for never giving up on us. It’s been a crazy couple of years.Professional Wrestling is kinda cool. twitter.com/wwe/status/124… 2022, unequivocally, is the best year of my career; and it’s only April! Man, thank y’all for never giving up on us. It’s been a crazy couple of years. Professional Wrestling is kinda cool. twitter.com/wwe/status/124… https://t.co/dFULiy52zb i see you didn’t put pictures of the best match you had in this whole run…but we never get the respect we deserve 🥱🥱🥱 twitter.com/daxftr/status/… i see you didn’t put pictures of the best match you had in this whole run…but we never get the respect we deserve 🥱🥱🥱 twitter.com/daxftr/status/…

Dax Harwood recently had a Twitter exchange with Austin Gunn

Harwood's Twitter exchange with The Gunn Club is nothing new. Prior to Colten's response, Dax has also had banter with Austin Gunn ahead of their match on March 30, Dynamite.

Austin captioned their match poster by saying that the ROH Tag Team Champions should be ready to retire. Harwood responded that they still have bills to pay and added that they would beat Billy's sons.

Check out their exchange here.

Dax Harwood's social media exchanges with the Gunn brothers are seemingly far from over. It will be interesting to see if they have a rematch at some point in the future.

What are your thoughts on Colten Gunn's comments on Dax Harwood? Drop off your comments below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha