Former WWE star breaks silence about ratings from recent match against The Young Bucks in AEW

FTR took on The Young Bucks on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The match was the highly-anticipated sequel to their bout from Full Gear 2020. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer did not award the match a coveted five-star rating, and this has not gone down well with FTR's Dax Harwood.

FTR challenged the Bucks a few weeks ago on Dynamite for a rematch to their 2020 encounter to find out who is the best tag team in the world. Nick and Matt Jackson accepted the call and the two teams went into battle. Harwood and Wheeler picked up the victory after a grueling bout against the Bucks and retained the ROH and AAA Tag Team titles.

FTR's Dax Harwood was not happy with the rating this match received from Dave Meltzer and changed his Twitter bio to air his grievances stating that the Wrestling Observer journalist did not give them five stars for their match against the Bucks because they already got a five-star rating for their match against the Briscoes in the same week.

Here's what Harwood's bio says:

"Would’ve been 5 stars if we hadn’t had one 5 days earlier. Dave won’t let any other team accomplish that except his sons."

Dax even tweeted to make wrestling fans aware of his thoughts.

Can FTR become triple champions by winning the AEW Tag Team Championship?

FTR currently holds the AAA as well as the ROH Tag Team Championships, and the team has been building a lot of momentum lately in AEW.

Harwood and Wheeler made a very big decision when they let go of their manager Tully Blanchard, and so far, it has been paying dividends. FTR are currently on an undefeated run which has included them defeating the Briscoes and The Young Bucks. The ROH Tag Team Champions also defeated the Gunn Club a few weeks ago in AEW.

The recent string of victories has potentially put FTR in line for a shot at Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus' AEW Tag Team Championship. On the latest episode of Dynamite, Harwood and Wheeler came out after the Jurassic Express' match to indicate that they are vying to challenge for the latter's titles.

It remains to be seen what transpires in the coming weeks as the ROH Tag Team Champions seek to become triple champions.

Can FTR cement their legacy and become triple champions? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Debottam Saha