"Why wouldn't they ask about it?" - Dax Harwood reacts to reports of WWE's interest in FTR

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has offered his take on reports that the promotion is interested in signing FTR.

The AEW stars have been in the form of their lives, holding both the AAA and ROH tag titles simultaneously, and as a consequence, it has been reported that the duo have drawn interest from WWE.

Harwood and Wheeler recently won the ROH tag team titles from The Briscoes at the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. They defended both of their tag team championships in AEW against The Young Bucks and have come out on top.

Dax spoke about the reported interest during the Wrestling Perspective podcast. He praised both AEW and WWE's recruitment drive and believes it makes sense for there to be interest given their recent form.

“I think both companies are in the business of getting talent and getting talented talent, not just any talent, and I think they’ve seen the wave we’ve made, especially in the last 8-10 months, more so in the last 4 months. So yeah, why wouldn’t they put feelers out? Why wouldn’t they ask about it?" Harwood said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Dax is set to face off against his partner Cash Wheeler this week on Dynamite in a bid to qualify for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Their clash is set to be Wheeler's first singles match since signing with AEW in 2020.

Dax Harwood and FTR will not discuss a move to WWE whilst under contract

Dax Harwood also talked about whether or not FTR would be interested in discussing a move to WWE. He talked about their respect towards Tony Khan and how they would never go behind his back to discuss their contract status with other companies.

“Here’s the thing; we respect Tony so much. We would never, in a million years, while we’re under a contract with the company, would we ever go behind his back and talk contract status with anybody else. No other company. We would never do that to him because we have too much respect for what he’s given us and what he’s allowed us to do.”

FTR have produced the best work of their careers in AEW, having had dream matches with the likes of The Young Bucks, The Lucha Brothers and The Briscoes, among others. They captured the AEW tag team titles from Hangman Page and Kenny Omega before losing them to The Young Bucks in late 2020.

FTR are currently vying for a championship match against AEW Tag Team Champions The Jurassic Express. It remains to be seen whether Harwood and Wheeler can become triple champions.

