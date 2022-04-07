Dax Harwood breaks silence following incredible match with The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite

Dax Harwood of FTR expressed his elation on social media following AEW Dynamite after they were beat The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson).

FTR put the ROH and AAA Tag Team titles on the line earlier against the Bucks in a match years in the making. They previously faced off at All Out 2020, where the latter won the World Tag Team Championship.

During the match, the brothers hit the BTE Trigger on Cash Wheeler, and when Nick went for the cover, the latter was able to put his foot on the ropes. Referee Rick Knox quickly disregarded the "win" of the EVPs, and the match continued.

In the end, FTR hit the Slingshot Powerbomb and Tombstone Piledriver. The tag champs sealed the deal, hitting the BTE Trigger and the Big Rig to retain the titles.

Harwood didn't hesitate to let his feelings be known after Wednesday's show, emphasizing that this week was the best one his team has had:

What a week

AEW tag team FTR had an impressive week

Dax Harwood had the right to celebrate the week because, after all, they racked up wins not only in AEW but also in the Ring of Honor.

On the March 30 edition of Dynamite, FTR faced the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn). After a series of Twitter exchanges, FTR bested the sons of WWE legend Billy Gunn by executing the Big Rig on Austin despite his father's interference.

A few days later, FTR went to ROH Supercard of Honor XV to challenge The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe). FTR won after hitting the Big Rig on the brothers to win the ROH Tag Team titles while holding the AAA Tag Team titles.

FTR is on a roll right now, and in the future, they might look to add another jewel should they challenge once again for the AEW tag team titles.

