Former WWE Superstar references infamous segment with The Usos following historic win at Forbidden Door

Following FTR's win at Forbidden Door, Dax Harwood recalled an infamous segment featuring him, Cash Wheeler, and The Usos.

During their days on the WWE main roster, FTR, formerly known as The Revival, feuded against Jimmy & Jey Uso. In an angle on RAW, Harwood was seen shaving Wheeler's back in a segment that didn't sit well with many fans.

Taking to Twitter, Harwood recalled the segment, thanking fans for sticking with them throughout their journey:

"3 years ago, I was shaving this man’s back. Now, we’re the IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. Thank y’all for sticking with us. 7 Star FTR. Top Guys, out."

Check out Dax Harwood's tweet below:

At the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Harwood & Wheeler defeated The Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb and Roppongi Vice to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship in a Winner Takes All Match.

With the win, FTR became triple champions. They are also the ROH World Tag Team Champions and the AAA World Tag Team Champions.

How did Twitter react to Dax Harwood's message after FTR's win at Forbidden Door?

In response to Dax Harwood's tweet, his tag team partner Cash Wheeler claimed it was him who shaved the former's back during the same segment.

It got a response from Kip Sabian, who wrote the following:

Danhausen also reacted to Harwood's tweet:

Here are some of the fan reactions to Harwood's tweet:

With FTR capturing the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, one can expect them to compete in a New Japan Pro Wrestling ring in the future. They also have a high chance of entering this year's World Tag League Tournament.

Harwood & Wheeler have made it clear they want the AEW World Tag Team Titles. Another match between them and The Young Bucks could be on the horizon in the aftermath of Forbidden Door.

