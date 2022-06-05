AEW star Dax Harwood teases tag team title match against Bullet Club members

FTR member Dax Harwood responded to a challenge put forth by Bullet Club member Chase Owens.

Widely considered the best tag team in the world, AEW's dynamic duo already holds the AAA and Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, in NJPW, the Bullet Club pairing of Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale holds the prestigious IWGP Tag Team Championships.

On behalf of FTR, he has responded to numerous challenges made by other tag teams in distinct promotions. In doing so, he has made it clear that he and Cash Wheeler are ready to face anyone. Most recently, he teased an exhilarating matchup with Bullet Club in an interesting Twitter exchange with Owens.

Tagging FTR in a tweet, Owens mentioned that the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions want to face the best teams in the world. In response, Harwood told Owens to bring his titles, as FTR will do the same.

Here's how the exchange went:

Story continues below ad

Fan reactions to the tweet and Dax Harwood's first-time ever dream-match announcement

Fans are quite passionate about voicing their thoughts on the prospect of witnessing exciting matches. FTR's tweet received some interesting comments and responses. Here are some notable reactions to the tweet:

A.G. Wentworth @DrGr33ne @DaxFTR LFG! IWGP belts next, then AEW belts to complete the sweep. You could go grab the impact titles too if you want. @DaxFTR LFG! IWGP belts next, then AEW belts to complete the sweep. You could go grab the impact titles too if you want. ✌️😎

Story continues below ad

Story continues below ad

Two weeks ago, Dax took to Twitter to announce that FTR will collide with Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards at an independent show on June 11. This will be FTR's first-time ever clash against the American Wolves, who are highly regarded for winninh tag team gold in notable promotions like TNA and ROH.

FTR have clearly climbed their way to the top of tag team wrestling in the wrestling world today. Responding to the Bullet Club, they made it clear that they are aiming for more gold. It will be interesting to see if this match takes place on the Forbidden Door pay-per-view scheduled for June 26.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see FTR lock horns with Bullet Club? Yes No 0 votes so far