FTR's Dax Harwood responds to fan saying they will never be WWE Tag Team Champions

FTR's Dax Harwood recently clapped back at a fan on social media who claimed that he and his partner Cash Wheeler will never be WWE Tag Team Champions.

The duo's momentum is at an all-time high now as they hold three major tag team belts. FTR are the AAA, ROH, and the IWGP World Tag Team Champions after winning their latest title at the Forbidden Door event.

Independent Wrestling's Twitter handle recently posted a tweet asking who their inaugural tag team champions should be. Harwood sarcastically responded by saying their bags are heavy enough due to their current collection of tag team titles.

A fan replied to Harwood's posts, boldly professing that FTR will never win the WWE Tag Team Championship. The 38-year-old wasted no time in firing back as he posted pictures of their RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship, followed by the image of the infamous outfit the company proposed.

The FTR member then sent a calming message to the fan:

"Bruh, relax!," Harwood tweeted.

Aside from RAW and SmackDown tag titles, FTR also won the NXT Tag Team Championship during their previous run in the promotion. The tandem is also the company's first Triple Crown Tag Team Champions.

Twitter had various reactions to former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood's response to a fan

Wrestling fans on Twitter chimed in on Dax Harwood's reply to a fan's tweet, which claimed the duo would never become WWE Tag Team Champions.

A user reminded everyone about the team's run with the NXT Tag Team Championship.

One fan had immense praise for the current AAA, ROH, and IWGP World Tag Team Champions.

Daniel Burkhart @DanielBurkhart7 @DaxFTR Despite any weird gimmicks and craziness. The Revival/FTR has always been one of the top tag teams around in any promotion. Been one of my favs since bursting onto the scene. Keep up the awesome work! @DaxFTR Despite any weird gimmicks and craziness. The Revival/FTR has always been one of the top tag teams around in any promotion. Been one of my favs since bursting onto the scene. Keep up the awesome work!

Meanwhile, another fan thought FTR was way above the tag teams in the Stamford-based promotion. He added that he's having a great time seeing the duo wrestle.

Suucioguapo @suucioguapo @DaxFTR At this point I think FTR is above and beyond WWE champs 🤷🏽‍♂️ just have fun watching those superstars while we enjoy good old wresting @DaxFTR At this point I think FTR is above and beyond WWE champs 🤷🏽‍♂️ just have fun watching those superstars while we enjoy good old wresting

This FTR fan was happy that she got a chance to see them showcase their actual talent in AEW.

Finally, a user requested AEW President Tony Khan to make FTR wear the pitched costume from WWE for Halloween.

For now, FTR is having one of the finest runs of their tag team careers. It will be interesting to see what's next for the duo and if they will eventually target the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

