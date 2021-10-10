Dax Harwood responds to fan wanting WWE RAW Superstar to sign with AEW

Former AEW tag team champion Dax Harwood of FTR responded to a fan on Twitter who seemed quite eager to want to see WWE RAW superstar Chad Gable in AEW.

Dax Harwood, like many AEW stars, is quite responsive to fans' tweets and on this occasion, the FTR member replied to a fan who stated that Chad Gable is being misused in WWE and pleaded with the former NXT tag team champion to get the Olympian to AEW.

Dax responded with a fantasy match involving FTR against Daniel Garcia and Chad Gable. The thread originally started with WhatCulture's Andrew Pollard reminiscing about FTR vs Jason Jordan and Chad Gable at NXT Takeover: Dallas.

Dax Harwood called them the best opponents FTR had ever faced.

"The best opponents we’ve ever faced. I can only imagine what this would look like in 2021…………………"- Dax Harwood tweeted.

Known as The Revival at the time, the modern-day dynamic duo took on American Alpha (Jordan and Gable) in 2016, in a stellar tag team match. It added another classic to their catalog of cataclysmic clashes, and further proved themselves as one of the finest tag teams of any generation.

FTR are currently the fifth ranked tag team in AEW

FTR are arguably the best tag team in the world, which makes it surprising that they are ranked fifth in AEW's tag team rankings. They have a win-loss record of 9-2, with their last two high-profile matches ending in losses to Santana and Ortiz and also against Sting and Darby Allin.

When the former RAW tag team champions joined AEW, expectations were sky high. Fans had clamored for a Young Bucks vs FTR match feud for years. After dethroning Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship, they lost the titles to the Bucks at Full Gear.

Since then, FTR became a part of the Pinnacle, taking part in a Stadium Stampede and a Blood and Guts match against the Inner Circle. Cash Wheeler's injury forced them out of action for a while but now their eyes must be firmly set on the Lucha Brothers.

What do you think about Chad Gable potentially joining AEW when his WWE eventually contract expires? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

