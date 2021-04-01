Dax Harwood reveals horrific cut sustained during brawl on AEW Dynamite

Dax Harwood has revealed the battle scars he sustained during the locker room ambush of The Pinnacle by The Inner Circle during this week's AEW Dynamite.

While the AEW fanbase is currently abuzz with Christian's return to in-ring action and the fun Arcade Anarchy match, the chaotic segment between the two factions was also one of the highlights of the night.

Dax Harwood posted three pictures on his Twitter account that showcased the extent of brutality unleashed by The Inner Circle. The tweet was accompanied by a caption indicating that The Pinnacle was making plans to get their revenge soon.

You can see the graphic images here.

This might just be the greatest series of events we've ever seen #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/J8JPp2eTKu — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 1, 2021

The beatdown was a result of MJF turning on The Inner Circle by forming his own stable, The Pinnacle.

Since Jericho and Co. were absent from TV for the last two weeks due to the beatdown they sustained from The Pinnacle, the MJF-led group took over their locker room.

However, The Inner Circle made their stunning return and recaptured their locker room by the end of the segment on AEW Dynamite.

The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle could faceoff in a Blood and Guts match in AEW

The war between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle is one of the most gripping storylines in AEW at the moment. While Jericho and his crew had complete control over the company for almost a year and a half, the arrival of MJF's stable has threatened their position as the top faction in AEW.

Advertisement

It seems like the two groups could settle their feud in the Blood and Guts match.

Considered to be AEW's version of the WarGames match, the first Blood and Guts bout was supposed to go down in March last year between Matt Hardy & The Elite and The Inner Circle. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the promotion to cancel the match.

With the situation being better, the match could be used to settle the feud between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle.

What did you think about today's segment between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle? Do you want them to square off in a Blood and Guts match? Sound off the comments section below.