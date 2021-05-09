Dax Harwood reveals why leaving WWE for AEW was the right decision for FTR

AEW star Dax Harwood believes FTR leaving WWE was the right decision. He thinks they have a lot more to accomplish, which they wouldn't have been able to if they were still in WWE.

Despite tremendous success in NXT, FTR, then known as The Revival in WWE, struggled to find their footing on the main roster. After years of creative frustration, FTR was finally granted their release from Vince McMahon's promotion in 2020.

In a recent Q/A on his Twitter handle, a fan asked Harwood if he thinks leaving WWE was the right decision in hindsight. The AEW star responded that considering what FTR wants to accomplish, they did the right thing by leaving the promotion.

"For what we want to accomplish, yes," tweeted Harwood

Many fans consider FTR to be the finest tag team of the current generation. Given how many tremendous matches and feuds they have had over the years, it's safe to say FTR is indeed one of the most accomplished teams of our times.

FTR's AEW career has been very fruitful

FTR officially joined AEW in May 2020 and quickly established themselves as a dominant duo. At a time when the majority of AEW's tag division had a high-flying style of wrestling, FTR brought a distinct old-school flavor to the promotion.

They won the AEW Tag Team Championships at AEW: All Out 2020 in an all-time great match where they defeated reigning champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

Though they are no longer in possession of the titles, they are still a part of the main event scene in AEW, thanks to the ongoing feud between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle.

Are you happy with FTR's creative direction in AEW? Do think they would have achieved more success had they decided to stay in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.